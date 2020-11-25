Yes, there are plenty of Thanksgiving traditions still happening in 2020

Whether it's watching the Macy's Day Thanksgiving floats or settling in for a football game, these Thanksgiving traditions are still happening in 2020.

SPOKANE, Wash. — We've lost count of the shows, races, events and other outlets for entertainment that have been canceled during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, and health experts continue to recommend that we all spend Thanksgiving at home with members of our own households.

But there are a few signs of normalcy this holiday season, even if it takes a bit more effort to enjoy them.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is still on

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has only been canceled three times since World War II.

This year's parade is still happening in a limited capacity.

The number of people marching in 2020 will be reduced by more than 75%, according to Macy's.

This year's big balloon floats will be hitched to cars, rather than held by 80 to 100 people, and their routes will be limited to one block.

Full slate of Holiday football

The NFL is more than midway through a football season many people thought wouldn't happen at all.

That includes their traditional slate of three Thanksgiving games, even if the stadiums aren't packed with fans.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. on KREM 2, the Houston Texans will visit the Detroit Lions, one of two teams who play every year on Thanksgiving.

The other annual Thanksgiving mainstay, the Dallas Cowboys, will host the Washington Football Team at 1:30 p.m.

At 5:20pm, the Baltimore Ravens will visit the lone undefeated team this year, the 10-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.

"A Somewhat Different Charlie Brown Thanksgiving"

The early months of 2020 saw viral outrage on social media after the announcement that Apple bought the exclusive rights to all of the Peanuts movie specials.

That means Apple TV became the exclusive home of "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," and the November classic from 1973, " A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving."

But rather than keep Peanuts fans from their favorite holiday movies, Apple announced a way to enjoy the Thanksgiving special for free, with no strings attached.

By simply downloading the Apple TV+ app, the movie is available for free from Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 27, with no subscription required.

However, starting on Saturday, Nov. 28, a subscription to Apple TV will be required to see your favorite Peanut flicks.

Turkey Trotting around the country

If you're behind on signing up for Spokane's virtual edition of the 2020 Turkey Trot, registration has unfortunately already closed.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has actually opened the door for every Turkey Trot to potentially become virtual across the country.

That means if you're still looking for a Turkey Trot to run in before or after your personal Thanksgiving meal, there are a few options across the United States. That means you can grab some unique swag from other parts of the country without ever actually going there.

Here are some last-minute Turkey Trots that are still open to late registration heading into the Thanksgiving holiday:

"Prince William Turkey Trot," in ‘Anywhere,’ VA)

($28 Registration, Ends 11/28)

"Laurel Advocacy Turkey Trot," in ‘Any City,’ MD

($20 Registration, Ends 11/29)

"Virtual Turkey Chase," in Bethesda, MD

($48 Registration, Ends 11/30)