SPOKANE, Wash. — While ringing in 2019, the two-minute firework display in Riverfront Park left many disappointed with the short-lived celebration.

This year, the city plans on a 12-minute firework show that will begin at 9 p.m.

City of Spokane Parks and Recreation says the early start time is in order to accommodate families with younger children.

However, the newly built Pavilion in Riverfront Park will feature a special countdown into the New Year from 11 p.m. to midnight.

The Spokane City icon’s special countdown light show can also be watched from 8 to 9 p.m.

Riverfront Park will also offer extended hours on New Year's Eve.

The Numerica Skate Ribbon and Café will stay open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Looff Carrousel will open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the Numerica SkyRide will stay open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Last year, a spokesperson with Parks and Recreation said the firework show cost $3,000.

They opted for a big finale type show opposed to a display with a lot of buildup.

The spokesperson said it can be expensive to put on a fireworks show. A minute of fireworks costs about a $1,000, according to the spokesperson. About $17,000 is usually budgeted for Spokane’s Fourth of July fireworks show each year.

In 2019, an estimated 1,200 people went to watch the fireworks in Riverfront Park on New Year’s Eve.

This was the first year the show started at 9 p.m. as opposed to beginning at midnight.

