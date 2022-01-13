These Spokane businesses, offices will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Because the day is a federal holiday, many businesses and government offices are closed in observance of the day.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. The federal holiday is observed in honor of Dr. King's birthday and is observed on the third Monday of January each year.

Because the day is a federal holiday, many businesses and government offices are closed in observance of the day.

While all major retail stores are open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, their hours may differ. In addition, services may be interrupted in observance of the holiday.

Here are the businesses and government offices in Spokane that will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Spokane City Hall

Spokane City Hall and other Spokane city facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, including Spokane Municipal Court. The offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Spokane City Council does not have a meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17.

Spokane Public Library

All Spokane Public Library branches will be closed on MLK Jr. Day.

Riverfront Park

All Riverfront Park attractions are closed on Monday, Jan. 17.

City of Spokane parking meters

All on-street paid parking meters will not require payment on MLK Jr. Day.

Garbage/recycling pickup

Services like garbage pickup and curbside recycling will proceed on normal schedules. MLK Jr. Day will not impact this service.

The garbage transfer station at the Waste-to-Energy facility, along with the County’s North County and Valley transfer stations, will be open.

My Spokane 3-1-1