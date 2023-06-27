Spokane Fourth of July city closures

Here is the list of some Spokane facilities closing for Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some Spokane facilities will close in observance of the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday, July 4.

On Tuesday, City Hall will be closed along with other city facilities, including the Waste-to-Energy facility. Garbage, recycling, and clean green pickup will be a day late after the Fourth of July holiday, with regular Friday services planned for Saturday.

Here are some additional Independence Day closures and cancellations:

On-street paid parking will not require payments but people need to remember that even when parking is free on holidays, all parking rules, including time limits, still apply.

All Spokane Public Library branches will be closed.

The Spokane Municipal Court and Community Justice Services will be closed.

My Spokane 311 employees will not be available for in-person, phone, or online customer service inquiries. People can access the 311 online app 24 hours a day as messages will be responded to the next business day.

Development Services Center employees will not be available.

The City’s six aquatic centers will be closed.

Spokane City Council is not scheduled to meet on Monday, July 3. Council meetings will resume on Monday, July 10, with a 3:30 p.m. briefing session and a 6 p.m. legislative session.

Splash pads and golf courses will remain open for the Fourth of July.

The City of Spokane Fire Department reminds residents that the sale and use of all amateur (consumer) fireworks are illegal in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Millwood, Liberty Lake, and the unincorporated areas of Spokane County.

Residents can be fined $536 to $1,000 for each infraction. To report violations near your area, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

