Amid high demand, only several farms near Spokane still selling Christmas trees

While most local Christmas tree farms are struggling to keep up with demand this year, the owners of Camden Ranch say they have plenty for customers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas tree farms in the Spokane area are seeing increased demand this year and a handful are entirely sold out.

Dietz Christmas Tree Farm, G's Christmas Tree Farm, Walter's Fruit Ranch, Hansen's, Holly Lane and Legacy are among those out of trees for the season.

But at least several farms are still selling Christmas trees, including Camden Ranch in Elk, Washington. The ranch is owned by Bob and Liz Goodrich, who have been working hard this holiday season to make the ranch their own.

“We took over the business just two days before Thanksgiving,” Liz Goodrich said.

With just one month until Christmas, the couple put together a business plan that has been successful this season. Bob Goodrich said they have been busy, but they still have plenty of trees to sell.

All of their trees are $65, no matter how big or small. Customers can come this weekend and next to cut down their own tree and watch the barn boys get it ready for transport.

They also set up a drop-off mailbox for children to send their letters to Santa while they are there.

“They’re able to come out and they’re able to do something enjoyable with their family. That makes it wonderful,” Bob Goodrich said.

High Country Orchard also has pre-cut trees and is taking visitors to JD Ranch in a tractor-drawn Christmas wagon before bringing them back for hot coca, a hot soup lunch and 10% off Christmas shopping.

In Washington state, you can get a permit to cut down a tree in six different national forest. Permits cost $5 for most national forests and $10 for Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forests.