Northwest Winterfest lantern festival returns to Spokane for the holidays

People will be able to tour over 20 crafted lighted holiday lantern displays. The walking tour to see the displays is handicap accessible.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Northwest Winterfest's largest holiday lantern display will be back at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center starting Friday.

The holiday lantern display and cultural celebration feature dozens of authentically crafted and lit lantern displays.

The festival will be open from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2, and it will open seven days a week from 5 to 9 p.m. People will be able to tour over 20 crafted lighted holiday lantern displays. The walking tour to see the displays is handicap accessible.

Prices for entering the festival vary depending on the day of the week. Tickets for the Winterfest are on sale online.

Lantern displays photo gallery 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

During Monday and Tuesday days, kids 3 years old and under enter free. Tickets for children 4 to 11 pay $11.99, and adults 12 years old and older pay $17.99 during those days. From Wednesdays to Sundays, kids also enter free, and tickets for children 4 to 11 years old pay $11.99. The price for adult tickets is $19.99.

Food booths, beer, wine, hot drinks booths, and store merchandise will be available for sale during the lantern display.