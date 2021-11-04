x
No-Li partnering with Marine Corps, Spokane Quaranteam in Toys for Tots fundraiser

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse is partnering with Rick Clark of the Spokane Quaranteam and U.S. Marine Corps to raise money for Toys and Tots.

No-Li fundraising aims to raise $20,000 to buy Christmas gifts for kids and meals for families across Spokane and Eastern Washington. They are also accepting toy donations.  

The brewery will be holding a community event from Nov. 10 through 15, where people can stop by and buy No-Li’s Day Fade Huckleberry Lemonade from 12 to 6 p.m. The lemonade cases will be sold for $25, with all proceeds going toward Toy For Tots.

No-Li Pub Manager Melissa Briggs said, “We are happy for the opportunity to be present in the community to support these organizations in this especially trying time.”  

