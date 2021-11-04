No-Li Brewhouse partnering with Marine Corps and the Spokane Quaranteam to raise money for Toys for Tots

No-Li fundraising aims to raise $20,000 to buy Christmas gifts for kids and meals for families across Spokane and Eastern Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse is partnering with Rick Clark of the Spokane Quaranteam and U.S. Marine Corps to raise money for Toys and Tots.

No-Li fundraising aims is to raise $20,000 to buy Christmas gifts for kids and meals for families across Spokane and Eastern Washington.

The brewery will be holding a community event from Nov. 10 through 15, where people can stop by and buy No-Li’s Day Fade Huckleberry Lemonade from 12 to 6 p.m. The lemonade cases will be sold for $25, with all procedures going towards Toy For Tots.