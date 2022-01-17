How to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Spokane

The holiday will look different this year, due to the cancelation of the annual parade. However, there are plenty of ways to remember and honor Dr. King.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday, Jan. 17 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday that honors the late Rev. Martin Luther King, who played a prominent role in the Civil Rights Movement.

One way to honor Dr. King is by hosting a food drive to donate to the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center in Spokane.

The MLK Center is in need of brown rice, whole-wheat pasta, and whole wheat bread.

Winter packages are also needed. These packages are filled with winter essentials, like gloves, socks, and hats, as well as everyday items like toothbrushes, disposable face masks, and non-perishable food items like granola bars.

The MLK Center is also holding a virtual Run For Justice 5k race, which you can sign up for online. You can run or walk five kilometers, or 3.1 miles, anywhere and anytime between Jan. 17-31, 2022.

To sign up for the race:

Go to runsignup.com

Select 'Find a Race' on the top right-hand corner and look up "Run For Justice 5k Race"

The MLK Center said you can also give donations on Monday. MLK Jr. Day 2022 marks the 27th anniversary of the day of the service that celebrates Dr. King's life. You can donate $27 or more to the center's Lasting Legacy Campaign, which will benefit MLK's food bank.