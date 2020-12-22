List: Support these Spokane-area restaurants by ordering Christmas takeout

Leave the cooking to someone else this year while helping Spokane restaurants through pandemic closures.

SPOKANE, Wash. — We've finally reached the last month of 2020 and many of us are exhausted.

If you don't feel like cooking for the Christmas holiday, you are in good company. Luckily, there's a way to help local restaurants through pandemic closures while leaving the cooking to someone else this year.

Here is a list of restaurants in the Spokane area that are still offering takeout dinners for Christmas:

The Italian restaurant in Spokane is offering a Christmas meal kit that feeds four to six people for $40, a large kit that feeds nine to 12 people for $80 and a chicken alfredo kit that feeds nine to 12 people for $100.

Orders are available for pickup from Dec. 22-24.

You can call 509-467-7786 to order your Christmas meal.

The restaurant in downtown Spokane is offering pickups for Christmas entrees all day on Wednesday, Dec. 23 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Options include ham with pear and apple chutney for $16, duck confit for $25 and short ribs with pan sauce for $25. All entrees come with potatoes and gravy, homemade stuffing and rolls butter. Other add-ons are also available, along with cocktails.

The restaurant in Spokane is offering honey glazed ham for $35 or prime rib for $49. You can

You can call 509-838-4600 to place an order and pick-up time. Payment will be taken over the phone.

Take-and-bake Christmas dinners are available to order from Ferraro's in Spokane Valley until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23. The restaurant is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

You can call 509-928-2303 to place your order.

The restaurant in Spokane Valley is offering a roasted maple glazed ham meal for $195, prime rib or beef for $245 or both for $295. All meals come with a host of sides.

You must pre-order your meal by Tuesday, Dec. 22. Curbside pick-up or to-go is available from 4-7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 1 to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Call 509-922-6252 or visit the MAX at Mirabeau website to pre-order your meal.