Big turnout for KREM Christmas at the MAC

Hundreds of families turned out in Spokane for a festive book and the famous Campbell House sugar cookies.

SPOKANE, Wash. — "I'm amazingly excited," said a small child from the backseat of the car as she drove by the KREM Christmas at the MAC event in Browne's Addition on Wednesday night.

Families were filled with Christmas cheer and energy as they waited in their cars. While the line stretched several blocks, it moved quickly and people didn't seem to mind.

The famous Spokane Campbell House cookies were a big draw for the nearly 500 families that stopped by for the free treats and a beautifully illustrated Christmas book.

The event was hosted by KREM 2 and the Museum of Arts & Culture. KREM Christmas at the MAC is part of KREM 2's commitment to literacy and accessibility to education, along with supporting our local museum.

KREM 2 along with a grant from the TEGNA Foundation provided the books free of charge to area families while the cookies were a gift from the Museum of Arts & Culture.

The two-hour, drive-through event allowed people to stay warm and safe in their vehicles while they picked up the family-friendly treats.

The Campbell House sugar cookies are a Spokane favorite and a holiday tradition. Here's the recipe to build special memories with your own family.

Campbell House sugar cookie recipe

4 cups of flour

1 cup of butter

1 1/2 cups of sugar

4 eggs

2 heaping teaspoons baking powder

3 tablespoons milk

A dash of lemon and nutmeg

Rub butter and flour together, add sugar, beaten eggs, milk and flavoring. Bake the cookies at 350 degrees, 7-8 minutes.

Mrs. B.R. McClelland, Olympia

Taken from the Washington Women's Cook Book, published by The Washington Equal Suffrage Association, 1909