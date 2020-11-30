KREM Christmas at the MAC on Dec. 3: Cookie and book drive-thru

Join us Thursday for this special Christmas event and get cookies and a new book for your family.

Thursday, December 3rd

4pm-6pm

2316 West First Avenue, Spokane



Cookie & Book Drive-thru Event

Open to the Public

The year was 1898, when mining wealth made it possible for the Campbell family to build a stately mansion on First Avenue in Browne's Addition. Amasa B. Campbell struck it rich by mining the ore-laden soil in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District. The family built what is now known as the Campbell House. The family eventually donated the home to preserve its history and be a connector between modern times and the history of the Inland Northwest. With COVID-19 forcing the doors to close, that connection is tenuous.

"It's the best part of our job is connecting with our community, so this has been a difficult time," says Katie Staib, the Director of Education with the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (MAC), which manages the Campbell house.

The Campbell House is part of the Spokane historical DNA and a longtime Christmas tradition for families in the Inland Northwest. During non-COVID years, the mansion opens to the public during the holidays with period costumed actors playing the original Campbell family and staff and is adorned with historically accurate settings and decorations.

But, like most places and traditions this year, the Campbell House staff has altered the tradition to fit the current pandemic crisis. So, instead of touring the inside of the house, the MAC staff has brought the decorations outside.

"The campus is lit and it's just beautiful," says Staib.

KREM 2 also wanted to help create a little Christmas magic and allow people to enjoy one of the most famous aspects of the Campbell House. Each year, the house features a special made sugar cookie made from the original sugar cookie recipe of Grace Campbell, the original owner.

KREM also wanted to continue its effort to provide books to children and families in the community. Hence, KREM Christmas at the MAC was created.

"Partnering with KREM to do this, on this scale, is special to us," says Staib.

KREM Christmas at the MAC

On Thursday, Dec. 3, the public is invited to drive-thru and view the lights at the Campbell House, see folks in period costume, get a bag of cookies, and a family Christmas book to read together. It's not the 'traditional' visit to the Campbell House but it's a fun way to celebrate and stay safe.

The MAC is providing five cookies per car and and will have people in 'period costume' waving while staff hands out cookies during the drive-thru only event. 'Hulda,' the Campbell House family cook, will be on-hand to greet cars and oversee the cookie distribution. KREM 2 will provide the holiday books for the families.