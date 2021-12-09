KREM 2 Christmas at the MAC

KREM 2 and the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture are hosting an event that gives people a chance to enjoy some holiday merriment from the warmth of their car.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Holiday lights, free books, and fresh cookies. Does it get any better?

KREM Christmas @ the MAC is happening this month and we want you to drive by for some free holiday treats and spirit. KREM 2 and the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture are hosting the annual event that gives people a chance to enjoy some holiday merriment from the warmth and safety of their car. This year we are featuring a beautifully illustrated Christmas book & the fresh Campbell House cookies. Read below for more information and then join us.

WHAT: KREM Christmas @ the MAC: KREM 2 & the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture (The MAC) want to improve access to books and let people safely enjoy some tradition with the historic Campbell House cookies. You get a free family Christmas book "Home for Christmas" by Jan Brett and a bag of cookies. The MAC campus will be lit up and Santa will be making an appearance.

DATE: Wednesday, December 15th

WHERE: The Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, 2316 W. 1st Avenue

TIME: 4 p.m.to 6 p.m. (or until books and cookies run out)

COST: FREE

HOW: Just show up. No reservations necessary. It's a drive-through only event.