Kellogg gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations

The traditional parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Silver Mountain and will follow a route down Bunker Ave., ending at the city park.

KELLOGG, Idaho — After taking a year off, the city of Kellogg is ready to revitalize its Independence Day celebration.

Through collaborative efforts between the city, the Silver Valley Chamber of Commerce, Silver Mountain, the Kellogg Elks, and VFW Post 1675, Kellogg’s July 4 celebration will be jam-packed.

In 2022, the Fourth of July was nothing but a fireworks display – no block parties, community barbeques, vendor fairs, nothing.

“We’re excited to bring it all back,” local VFW commander Chris Marker said. “Kellogg hasn’t done anything like this in a while and we want people to be able to stay local and enjoy the holiday.”

Marker, a Silver Valley native as well as a director with the Silver Valley Chamber – has watched the annual Fourth of July celebrations decline across the community and is looking forward to being a part of trying to bring them back.

To read the full story, visit our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

