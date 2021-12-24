K-9 teams spread some holiday cheer with kids at Sacred Heart Medical Center

Providence K-9 units brought some early joy before Christmas to children at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

K-9 teams from several local law enforcement agencies around the Inland Northwest joined the Providence K-9 Unit and delivered gifts to patients and caregivers at the local hospital before Christmas.

The K-9 is an annual tradition for officers and deputies to deliver gifts to Providence patients. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the teams have to adapt to new safety guidelines, and the visit to the hospital looked a little different this year, but that didn't stop the joy for the children who loved the visit of the police dogs.

K-9 members were required to complete a COVID-19 symptom screening before entering the hospital, and they visited the patients outside their rooms.