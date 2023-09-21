The odds were against him his whole life. Now, he's a successful Spokane business owner

Miguel Tamburini's passion for axe-throwing ultimately defined his business and career, even if the odds were against him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane business owner is beating the odds, one axe throw at a time.

Miguel Tamburini is a world-class axe-thrower and owns Jumping Jackalope Axe Throwing in Spokane. His passion for axe-throwing ultimately defined his business and career, even if the odds were against him.

Tamburini was born in Venezuela and moved to America later in his life. Shortly after his move, he began axe throwing.

"Coming from a third-world country in a household with one single mom, and you're in a poor neighborhood, it's been going against the statistics all of my life," he said.

In just a few years, he made a name for himself in the axe-throwing world.

"I was number one in the world for the first time in the winter season 2020," Tamburini said. "And in the winter season 2021 again."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he became the owner of Jumping Jackalope Axe Throwing. It soon became his whole career. Some days he would be on the phone from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

His ongoing dedication paid off. In 2022, his shop won the World Axe Throwing League (WATL) Community's Favorite Venue award.

"This is what I do, this is what I live and breathe," he smiled.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.