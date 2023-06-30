Idaho Panhandle National Forests reminds visitors of firework laws on National Forest lands

Exploding targets and other pyrotechnic devices, such as Tannerite, are also prohibited on public lands administered by the USFS.

IDAHO, USA — Idaho Panhandle National Forests is reminding visitors that fireworks are always prohibited on National Forest lands, regardless of weather conditions or holidays.

“For a fun and safe recreational experience this Fourth of July, let the stars bring the sparkle!” said a USFS news release.

Exploding targets and other pyrotechnic devices, such as Tannerite, are also prohibited on public lands administered by the USFS.

A few other tips from the USFS:

CAMPFIRES

Visitors are asked to be very careful with fire. Be sure to pack a shovel and a bucket for extinguishing your fire. Never leave a fire unattended and, before leaving a campsite, douse the fire with water, stir and check for heat with your bare hand. ALL fires must be DEAD OUT before leaving a site.