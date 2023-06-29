4th of July gas prices down significantly, but not as much in Washington

Gas prices are lower across the country but Washington drivers are not seeing the same level of savings at the gas pump.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 51 million people across the country are expected to travel this 4th of July holiday. That’s the highest number ever according to AAA.

Most people taking a trip this holiday week will be driving to their destination. So, before you hit the road, here are four things to know about 4th of July gas prices.

Washington gas prices are the highest in the country

Gas prices in Washington have risen to the highest in the nation for the first time on record.

Drivers in Washington state are paying an average of $4.93 per gallon as of June 29, per GasBuddy. California, which has the second highest gas prices, is still 15 cents cheaper than Washington.

"A lot of this happening because of two issues. First and foremost, the cap and trade program that started at the beginning of the year," Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said. "But there's also some refinery issues in the Pacific Northwest, as well as some areas of the Rockies that have been persistent the last few weeks that are causing prices to be higher."

Idaho prices are significantly lower than Washington

While prices in Washington state are hovering around $5 per gallon, Spokane drivers may be able to save nearly a dollar per gallon by filling up across the border.

Idaho drivers are paying $3.95 per gallon on average, per GusBuddy, although prices in most of north Idaho are slightly above $4 per gallon.

Gas prices are down from this time last year

Nationally, gas prices are down more than $1.30 per gallon from this time last year. Idaho is seeing similar savings.

However, while Washington prices are lower, the savings is less than half what the rest of the country is seeing.

National

Current: $3.56

Year Ago: $4.88

Idaho

Current: $3.98

Year Ago: $5.22

Washington

Current: $4.99

Year Ago: $5.49

Prices should drop soon

Gas Buddy’s Patrick De Haan says prices should drop soon but maybe not as quickly in Washington.

"I think over the course of the summer, we'll probably continue to see a disconnect between Washington and its neighbors," De Haan said. "But that doesn't mean prices can't go down. There have been some refinery issues that should allow prices to go down."

De Haan said there are other factors that can't be forecasted, including further disruptions at refineries or hurricanes.

"I would expect by mid to late July, prices should moderate and that should be a trend that could continue through the fall. We eventually could see prices by later this year, that are back closer to the $4 a gallon mark," he said.

