Fresh Soul gives Thanksgiving meals to Spokane families in need

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-based restaurant Fresh Soul handed out meals this morning to people in need.

Fresh soul was scheduled to give out 100 meals at 10 a.m. But as inflation makes prices go higher, there was already a line of about 75 people out the door by 9:30 a.m.

Each meal pack had ribs, chicken, potato salad, cornbread, and a slice of pie. They also contained an envelope with $100 cash and a $20 gift card certificate to Lowes.

"It was just beautiful to see people smile and then elated to see there was some substance in that envelope," Fresh Soul owner Michale Brown said. "It was just amazing, we had one guy say, 'oh, $100 bucks,' and we said, 'Yes, thank God, don't thank us, thank God, God made it all possible.' "

The restaurant ran out of all 100 meals right at 10 a.m., but Fresh Soul brought the Thanksgiving spirit to the people who needed it the most during this 2022 Thanksgiving Day.

