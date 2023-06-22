Fourth of July fireworks permitted for sale Friday in Idaho

Fourth of July celebrations are in the works, fireworks that is, and they are coming to a stand near you.

IDAHO, USA — Firework fanatics, fit in your firework fun before they fizzle out!

Starting at midnight on Friday, fireworks can legally be sold and ignited in the state. From June 23 through midnight on July 5, the state is permitting the use of "safe and sane fireworks" as people prepare to ring in the July 4 holiday.

In a news release, the city of Boise reminded people that fireworks are not allowed in Boise City parks nor in the Boise foothills.

City of Boise provided the following tips for firework use:

Only use legal fireworks purchased from licensed outlets.

Ensure that fireworks are out of reach from children and pets.

Pet safety! It's incredibly common for pets to be startled by fireworks. According to PetAmberAlert, there is a 30% increase in pets going missing between July 4 and July 6.

Be mindful of "dud" fireworks.

Thoroughly read labels and instructions on firework packaging.

Keep water source handy in case of accidental fire to grass or brush.

Adult supervision is essential.

Run! Always move away quickly from fireworks after igniting.

When finished with firework, dispose of them safely:

Soak used fireworks thoroughly in water. This helps prevent potential grass or brush fires.

Never re-ignite a "dud" firework or a firework that misfires. It is advised to wait 15 to 20 minutes and then soaking firework in water.

Firework use will be permitted again starting at midnight on December 26 through January 1 for New Year's celebrations.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: