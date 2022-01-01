Fireworks return to Spokane Riverfront Park for New Year’s Eve

Spokane says goodbye to 2021 and welcomes in 2022 with New Year's Eve celebrations.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The New Year’s Eve Riverfront firework show tradition returned Friday, Dec. 31 to downtown Spokane.

People gathered around different places in Spokane to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in 2022.

The live firework show returned to Riverfront Park after being moved to a drive-in show in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The drive-in style neighborhood shows worked so well last year, as a way to bring cheer to our community under COVID guidelines," Garrett Jones, director of Parks and Recreation, said. "But it’s special to have the chance to gather downtown again to celebrate the New Year in Riverfront together as one Spokane.”

Celebrations in downtown Spokane started at 4:30 p.m. on Friday with the Pavilion one hour countdown at 8 p.m. for the fireworks show.

Other families enjoyed the Riverfront Park firework show near the Clock Tower, which started at 9 p.m. and lasted about 10 minutes.

People enjoyed from food trucks and the light-up around the park. The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation and Coca-Cola produced the fireworks show this year.

Before the show kicked off, people spent their last moments of 2021 hanging out on the Skate Ribbon, which extended their opening hours for New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.