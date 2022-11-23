Families reunite for Thanksgiving at Spokane International Airport

Friends and families reunited with their loved ones at the Spokane Airport for Thanksgiving. One mother had been waiting 18 months to see her daughter.

SPOKANE, Wash. — At the Spokane International Airport, families have been reuniting with their loved ones the day before Thanksgiving.

Kerrianne Thronson welcomed the return of both her daughters from college.

"Super exciting, my parents were able to come in because they haven't seen one of our daughters in a couple of years. They came in yesterday, and then the two girls... I'm just so happy," Katie Thronson said .

Her daughter says that Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday of the year.

"Night before, I get so excited I can barely sleep because I'm so excited to come home and relax," Katie Thronson said. "And then the day of, it's such a long trip from where I am, I'm just waiting all day."

For another family, this Thanksgiving means so much more.

Carla Allred was waiting for her daughter to return home from her Mormon Mission.

Now, a year and a half later, she finally got that chance.

"I don't know what to say. Just the excitement and the thrill... because we missed her at home. We miss her and the joy she brings," Carla Allred said.

It just so happened that her daughter was able to return home the day before the big holiday.

"I was pretty happy cause its exactly the day before so just enough time to go make Thanksgiving dinner and enjoy it all," Lora Allred said.

And most importantly, Lora says she's finally looking forward to a home cooked meal.

Those that just came back from the Thanksgiving holiday say they hope there's not too much traffic or delays from where they came from.

