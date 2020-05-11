Christmas Tree Elegance will return to Spokane this year with changes

Trees will not be displayed at the Historic Davenport Hotel because River Park Square best meets COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas Tree Elegance will bring the magic of the holiday season to Spokane this year from one of its two normal locations.

River Park Square will host for the fundraising event for the Spokane Symphony from Dec. 1-13. Christmas Tree Elegance raised more than $400,000 for the symphony in 2019 with $1 raffle tickets for tree displays and prizes.

Trees will not be displayed at the Historic Davenport Hotel because River Park Square best meets COVID-19 social distancing requirements, according to a press release from the Spokane Symphony Associates.

With guidance from the Spokane Regional Health District and River Park Square management, the Christmas Tree Elegance leadership has developed a second-level layout that will spread trees from Nordstrom to Urban Outfitters.

Tickets will be sold in two second-level locations: a kiosk near the escalators and at a ticket window across from Francesca's. Volunteers will aid in social distancing with a one-way traffic plan.

Ticket sellers and stations will also be equipped with appropriate personal protective equipment, the press release said. Masks will be required for ticket purchases.

The 11 decorated and themed trees at this year's event include gifts valued up to $4,999. Two of the trees will feature $4,500 and $4,000 in cash.