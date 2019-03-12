SPOKANE, Wash. — A holiday tradition nearly four decades old is making its return to downtown Spokane on Tuesday

Christmas Tree Elegance at the Davenport Hotel and River Park Square runs from Dec. 3 to Dec. 15. The event is a raffle of 18 custom-decorated trees with prizes, including gift certificates, cash, a Father Christmas sculpture and other items, valued up to $4,999.

Eighteen of the thousands of people who purchase a $1 raffle ticket will win a decorated tree, and prizes like a Harley Davidson motorcycle, trip to Canada or cash trees.

All proceeds benefit the Spokane Symphony.

Twelve decorated trees and an Old World Father Christmas Sculpture by Elizabeth Raol will stand in the mezzanine of the Historic Davenport Hotel. Six holiday trees will line the second-floor corridor at River Park Square.

The trees are free to view.

Sales for the Davenport trees and Father Christmas sculpture end at 9 p.m. on Dec. 14, with the drawing for winners to follow. Sales for the River Park Square trees end at 4 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Holiday luncheons are planned for Dec. 10 and 11 with music director James Lowe and members of the Spokane Symphony.

The Davenport Hotel is located at 101 S. Post St. and River Park Square is located at 808 W. Main Ave.

