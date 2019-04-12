SPOKANE, Wash. — There are hundreds of ways to celebrate the Christmas season in the Inland Northwest, so we've created a breakdown of some of the things to do in the Spokane area.

The list is broken down into three categories: Fun with the family, food and drinks and holiday parties.

FUN WITH THE FAMILY

Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt

When: through Dec. 18

Where: Auntie's Bookstore at 402 W. Main or River Park Square Concierge Desk at 808 W. Main in downtown Spokane

Cost: Free

Spokane Public Library events

When: Various days in December. Find the calendar of events here.

Where: Spokane Public Libraries

Cost: Free

3. What: The Nutcracker Ballet

When: Various times from Dec. 5 - 8

Where: Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Cost: Starting at $28 for adults and $19.50 for kids under 12

4. What: BRRRZAAR -- local shopping expo with live music, family friendly activities and more.

When: Dec. 14th from 10 am to 9 pm

Where: River Park Square

Cost: Free (besides the cost of shopping, of course)

5. What: Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival

When: Dec 14th 10:30 am

Where: Bing Crosby Theatre -- 901 W. Sprague Ave.

Cost: $10 dollars and kids under 12 free

RELATED: Christmas Tree Elegance returns to Davenport and River Park Square

FOOD AND DRINKS

Wine and painting evening

When: Various evenings in December. Find the calendar of events here.

Where: Pinot's Palette at 319 W. Sprague Ave.

Cost: Varies

Mimosa and Northern Lights painting morning

When: Dec. 7th at 10 am

Where: Nectar at Kendall Yards located at 1331 W. Summit Parkway

Cost: $35

Gingerbread Build-Off

When: Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Northern Quest Resort and Casino at 100 N. Hayford Dr.

Cost: Free to attend or $7 dollars to build a gingerbread house

RELATED: Christmas in Spokane: 9 ways to celebrate the holiday season

HOLIDAY PARTIES

Spokane Pride Holiday Party

When: Dec. 13 from 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Historic Davenport's Marie Antoinette Ballroom at 10 S. Post St.

Cost: $15

Holiday on the Ave.

When: Dec 14 from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Sprague Union District -- 2400 to 1600 E. Sprague Ave.

Cost: Free

Spokane Mama Gives Back Holiday Party and Blood Drive

When: Dec. 19 from 2 pm to 6 pm

Where: Vitalant -- 210 W. Cataldo Ave.

Cost: Free

RELATED: 10 places to cut your own Christmas tree in the Spokane area