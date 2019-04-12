SPOKANE, Wash. — There are hundreds of ways to celebrate the Christmas season in the Inland Northwest, so we've created a breakdown of some of the things to do in the Spokane area.
The list is broken down into three categories: Fun with the family, food and drinks and holiday parties.
FUN WITH THE FAMILY
Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt
When: through Dec. 18
Where: Auntie's Bookstore at 402 W. Main or River Park Square Concierge Desk at 808 W. Main in downtown Spokane
Cost: Free
Spokane Public Library events
When: Various days in December. Find the calendar of events here.
Where: Spokane Public Libraries
Cost: Free
3. What: The Nutcracker Ballet
When: Various times from Dec. 5 - 8
Where: Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
Cost: Starting at $28 for adults and $19.50 for kids under 12
4. What: BRRRZAAR -- local shopping expo with live music, family friendly activities and more.
When: Dec. 14th from 10 am to 9 pm
Where: River Park Square
Cost: Free (besides the cost of shopping, of course)
5. What: Bing Crosby Holiday Film Festival
When: Dec 14th 10:30 am
Where: Bing Crosby Theatre -- 901 W. Sprague Ave.
Cost: $10 dollars and kids under 12 free
FOOD AND DRINKS
Wine and painting evening
When: Various evenings in December. Find the calendar of events here.
Where: Pinot's Palette at 319 W. Sprague Ave.
Cost: Varies
Mimosa and Northern Lights painting morning
When: Dec. 7th at 10 am
Where: Nectar at Kendall Yards located at 1331 W. Summit Parkway
Cost: $35
Gingerbread Build-Off
When: Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Northern Quest Resort and Casino at 100 N. Hayford Dr.
Cost: Free to attend or $7 dollars to build a gingerbread house
HOLIDAY PARTIES
Spokane Pride Holiday Party
When: Dec. 13 from 7 pm to 10 pm
Where: The Historic Davenport's Marie Antoinette Ballroom at 10 S. Post St.
Cost: $15
Holiday on the Ave.
When: Dec 14 from 10 am to 6 pm
Where: Sprague Union District -- 2400 to 1600 E. Sprague Ave.
Cost: Free
Spokane Mama Gives Back Holiday Party and Blood Drive
When: Dec. 19 from 2 pm to 6 pm
Where: Vitalant -- 210 W. Cataldo Ave.
Cost: Free
