Here's where you can see 4th of July fireworks around Spokane

Spokane Indians Baseball Club, City of Spokane Parks & Recreation, Spokane Rapids, and Spokane Public Schools partnered to put on firework displays across the city.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There will be multiple Fourth of July firework displays around Spokane this year.

All the shows will be drive-in. The parking lot for the shows will open at 8:30 p.m. and the display will begin at 10 p.m. Cars will also be able to tune into 93.7 FM The Mountain for patriotic music during the shows.

Here are the locations:

Joel E. Ferris High School - 3020 E. 37th Ave,. Spokane, WA 99223

Avista Stadium - 602 N Havana St., Spokane Valley, WA 99212

Merkel Sports Complex - 5701 N. Assembly St., Spokane, WA 99205

Plantes Ferry Sports Complex - 12320 E. Upriver Dr., Spokane, WA 99216

Director of Parks and Recreation Garrett Jones said they are excited to put on the show during a time of transition.

“Community celebrations like this are such a special part of living in Spokane, and it’s important to us to keep these traditions alive,” Jones said.

Senior vice president of the Spokane Indians Baseball Club Otto Klein also added a statement.

“I’m proud of all the groups coming together for another year of community fireworks” Klein said. “In a time when we need more collaboration than ever, fireworks are the perfect gift for everyone to enjoy and celebrate together.”

Attendees can stay in their cars or spread out onto the surrounding grass areas to watch the show. There will also be portable restrooms available and security to ensure safety.