'He's going to be talking about this for the rest of his life': Ephrata community rallies behind man with special needs

"He's going to be talking about this for the rest of his life."

EPHRATA, Wash. — Dustin Ehinger is a local celebrity in his hometown of Ephrata. He's worked at the Safeway grocery store for nearly 17 years and knows just about every customer, and the name of their dog.

"Everybody knows him. I can't go anywhere without him knowing somebody," said Dustin's mom, Marcie Ehinger.

Earlier in November, a customer appeared to be having a bad day and took out that frustration on Dustin while he was trying to help load a heavy case of water bottles.

"He started yelling and screaming and cussing and trying to be rude to me and trying to call me names, but I just walked away," Dustin said.

That hostility didn't sit right with one customer, who decided to set up a GoFundMe. Dustin had no idea people had donated $2,300 to give him a very special day in Seattle.

"It was a surprise to me. I didn't tell him until the night before because we wouldn't have been able to live around the house," his mom said.

Dustin's best friend, Reid Forrest, took him out to dinner Nov. 20 to deliver the surprise.

"I'm pretty sure he had a sore jaw from the smile he was carrying for that day and a half," Forrest said.

Inside the envelope were front row tickets to the Seahawks for Dustin and Reid.

"We just had phenomenal seats, right there, front row, [Dustin] could see Russel Wilson, his favorite player."

Dustin's mom says she's incredibly grateful for everyone who donated.

"It melts my heart that people have stood up for him like this and done son much."

After his trip to Seattle, Dustin still had $1,000 left from the GoFundMe. He plans to donate that money to two local food banks.

"It's one of those stories that if you know Dustin, he's going to be talking about this for the rest of his life," Forrest said.