SPOKANE, Wash. — For most people, Christmas eve is spent with family while partaking in Christmas traditions and relaxing with a much-needed break.

First responders treat Christmas Eve like any other day. For them, it's important to stay prepared, as they might have to spring into action on a moment's notice.

Just like the firefighters at Station 81 on the South Hill. They have to make sacrifices during the holidays. It’s a job that never sleeps even on a silent night, but they know it's the responsibility that comes with the job.

“We don’t take any days off,” Cpt. Jake Hebden explained. “We’re here for 365 days of the year.”

That's the type of dedication needed when you’re serving the community.

“Whether it’s during the day, 2’oclock in the morning or during Christmas dinner. We’re going to show up in the time of need.”

It’s something understood by their family members. There are times when you may not see mom or dad because they’re out helping people.

It’s a life full of adjustments and responders say they pass the day with a quick nap at the station in between calls or by hanging out with their work family. It’s tough but they make the most of it.

“The people that we’re here with is like our second family,” Hebden said.

The station will host Christmas dinner, and family members pop in throughout the day.

RELATED: Salvation Army receives donation of gold coin

RELATED: Here’s what’s open and closed for Christmas in the Spokane area