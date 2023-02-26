Teenage Post Falls volunteers support local community

New Vision emphasizes team-building skills that enable its students to become engaged with their families and local communities.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Seltice Elementary School kindergartner Michael Hirst cuddled up with a blanket as his reading buddy, New Vision Alternative High School freshman Alexis Wood, read from "Pete the Cat: Rocking in My School Shoes."

The two shared a sweet exchange and cracked each other up as Michael pointed to the pages and enjoyed the company of his high school mentor.

“We come every Thursday, and they have their reading buddies,” New Vision social studies and English language arts teacher Toni Norton said Thursday. "Some days they color, some days they play games. Days like today, they read to each other."

The teens sat at little tables or cross-legged on the floor with their reading buddies, sometimes handing their younger counterparts the books to read aloud. Gleeful high-fives and good vibes were shared all around.

“All of the teenage stereotypes go out the window when they’re in here, and honestly, it makes my mom heart happy,” Norton said. “I’m just so proud of them, and they’re not faking it. They’re absolutely genuine with these kiddos."

Once a week, students from New Vision give back to their community in a variety of ways during community service hour. New Vision emphasizes team-building skills that enable its students to become engaged with their families and local communities.

