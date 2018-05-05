PHOENIX - Pop icon Taylor Swift paid a special surprise visit to an 8-year-old girl at the Arizona Burn Center Saturday afternoon.

Isabella McCune was hoping to see Swift's show in Glendale Tuesday, but she'll still be recovering in the hospital.

RELATED: 8-year-old burn survivor beginning to walk again

Instead, she got to meet Swift, who left Isabella with autographs, merchandise and a big smile on her face.

PHOTOS: Singer Taylor Swift visits 8-year-old Phoenix burn survivor in hospital

Singer Taylor Swift visits 8-year-old Phoenix burn survivor in hospital Pop icon Taylor Swift paid a special surprise visit to an 8-year-old girl at the Arizona Burn Center Saturday afternoon. Swift visited with Isabella McCune for about 20 minutes and also spent about 10 minutes with hospital staff. Photo: Lilly McCune 01 / 06 Pop icon Taylor Swift paid a special surprise visit to an 8-year-old girl at the Arizona Burn Center Saturday afternoon. Swift visited with Isabella McCune for about 20 minutes and also spent about 10 minutes with hospital staff. Photo: Lilly McCune 01 / 06

Swift also invited Isabella to any future show of hers after she is well enough to travel to see a concert.

Dear @taylorswift13 : THANK YOU SO MUCH for visiting Isabella 🙏 A sweet miracle for a special 8yo girl going through so much #12News #IsabellameetTaylor #TaylormeetIsabella @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/vGFvPby9Dl — Antonia Mejia (@AMejia12News) May 5, 2018

Isabella was injured in a fire pit accident in north Phoenix on St. Patrick's Day. She said she uses Taylor Swifts' music to focus during her painful therapy sessions.

Swift visited with Isabella for about 20 minutes and also spent about 10 minutes with hospital staff.

© 2018 KPNX