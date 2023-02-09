Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium animals enjoy Valentine's Day treats

From ice treats, whipped cream, watermelon and much more the zoo animals get to feel the love!

TACOMA, Wash. — The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma is holding their Big Love at the Zoo event Feb. 11 and 12, where zoo animals get to indulge in Valentine's Day.

The zoo gives their resident animals like tigers, otters and other animals Valentines inspired treats to enjoy. From ice treats, whipped cream, watermelon and much more, the zoo animals get to feel the love.

The public is invited to purchase tickets to watch the animals enjoy love-inspired treats, partake in "Heart Hunt," and make Valentine's Day Cards.

Both days feature a packed schedule for visitors to learn more about specific groups of animals from zoo keepers and watch them eat their Valentine's day treats.

