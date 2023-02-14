St. Joseph Care Center is passing along love and life advice

Residents shared words of wisdom they believe were worth others knowing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In honor of Valentine's Day Providence St. Joseph Care Center asked residents for words of wisdom when it comes to love.

Three people shared Valentine's Day advice they thought were worth others knowing.

Shirley, one resident at St. Joseph's Care Center, wrote, "Be patient," as her Valentine's Day advice.

Another woman, Lucia, shared, "Love another," as her words of wisdom to the world.

Lastly, one resident's life advice was, "Take your pills and stay healthy."

