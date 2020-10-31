x
Spokane Police, fire trucks hold drive-by birthday celebration for 4-year-old

Later this week 4-year-old Jeremiah will undergo major surgery to rebuild his airway, but first, over a dozen Spokane police cars helped him celebrate his birthday.
Spokane Police Birthday celebration for Jeremiah

SPOKANE, Wash. — Halloween is Jeremiah Lilly's birthday, and this year the Spokane Police helped the 4-year-old celebrate in a big way. 

Over a dozen Spokane Police cars, several fire trucks, tow trucks, a motorcycle club and several other citizens hosted a drive-by birthday celebration for Jeremiah on his big day, according to Spokane Police Cpl. Ronald Van Tassel.

According to a Go-fund-me campaign set up by Jeremiah's family, his airway hasn't developed since he was 15-months old.  

Jeremiah was born with a restricted airway, and later this week the 4-year-old will travel across the state for major surgery to correct it, Van Tassel said. The recovery will be extensive. The 4-year-old will be put on a ventilator and be in a coma for some time after the surgery, Van Tassel said. 

