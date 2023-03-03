'This is kind of a special place to us' | Spokane couple gets married at iconic gas station

Tim and Lindsey McDermott wanted an intimate setting for their wedding ceremony, and what's more intimate than a small get-together at a local market?

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane couple tied the knot at their favorite local business and did it all for less than $1,000.

Tim and Lindsey McDermott wanted an intimate setting for their wedding ceremony. When they couldn't book their favorite Spokane restaurant, the idea dawned on them as they drove by their favorite neighborhood shop.

"We walked in and said, 'This is exactly the space that we need,'" Lindsey McDermott said. "And this is kind of a special place to us. We frequent Rocket Market after running errands and stopping, grabbing a bottle of wine."

For their first date, Lindsey McDermott bought her future husband flowers and a bottle of wine from Rocket Market.

Hundreds of customers have walked down the aisles of Rocket Market, but for the first time ever, Lindsey McDermott would walk down the aisle as a bride. On Feb. 3, waiting for her on the other side of the tomatoes and yams, was her future husband.

"The dress, the clutch was beautiful, absolutely gorgeous," Tim McDermott said about his bride.

They made this special moment happen by taking a chance and asking owner Shanda Shepherd if they could rent the space. In its 23 years of business, Rocket Market has hosted parties and wine tastings in its seating area, but never a wedding.

"I was like, 'Oh, you're doing the wedding here?' And they were like, Yeah. So I said, 'Awesome! Let's do it,'" Shepherd said.

Shepherd got right to work with the flowers, table décor and food, all of it right there on site. The shop's in-house sommelier even poured the wine.

The grand total for the nuptials came in at just under $1,000, and it was a hit with the crowd of 25 people.

"While everyone was chatting and eating and having their wine, they'd step out and do a little shopping and then come back and say, 'Look what we found!'" Lindsey McDermott said.

Friday marks the newlyweds' one-month anniversary.

To celebrate, they went to officially change Lindsey McDermott's name. Then, they returned to Rocket Market to pick out their favorite treats: a perfect way to celebrate their new chapter and a new last name.

