DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) -- There’s no meow about it that a North Carolina Highway State Trooper saved the day for a kitten.

The State Highway Patrol reports, Trooper C.L. Richmond was at the right place at just the right time after a driver asked for help in Davie County.

The trooper rescued the kitten which became entangled in the undercarriage of the vehicle. The kitten is doing just pur-fect now.

We give Trooper Richmond a purrrrrr…. and two paws up! Meow about that!

This isn't the first NCSHP trooper to save an animal. In January Trooper Mendenhall saved an injured owl on I-40 in Kernersville.

