Sidewalks and parking lots in Spokane are being covered in colorful positive vibes. A mother-daughter team carries a bucket of chalk wherever they go to draw words of love and encouragement.

"The hope was to just show people that there is good in the world and that it only takes a little bit to spread it," said Karlee Preble.

They hope a colorful message will brighten someone's day or bring them unexpected happiness. Preble started an Instagram account @chalk_of_life in order to permanently share her random acts of kindness. She hopes other people follow her lead and spread as much positivity as possible!

