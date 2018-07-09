COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Julie Skewes was out for a hike with her husband when she witnessed a special moment that she couldn't pass up on.

Less than half a mile into their hike, Skewes said she saw a man get down on one knee and propose to his girlfriend at Tubbs Hill in Coeur d'Alene. Moments later, she said she heard the woman say, "oh my gosh, yes, yes!"

Skewes took photos of their special moment because something similar happened to her. She said someone randomly took a photo of them when her husband proposed to her.

Skewes said she snapped the photos of the couple and walked away to give them some space. After five minutes, Skewes said they returned to the area to share the photos with them, but couldn't find them.

She posted the photos on Facebook and reached out to KREM 2 to find out if she could get in touch with the couple.

Hours later, Abigail Louise Johnson, the woman pictured in the photo, messaged Skewes.

Skewes said the happy couple forgot to take pictures in the moment so she was happy that she could share them.

