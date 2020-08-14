Idaho nurse practitioner makes 'miracle' recovery after battle with coronavirus

Jeff Robbins was in the ICU battling a severe case of coronavirus until he was taken off ventilator this weekend. His wife calls it a 'true miracle'.

BOISE, Idaho — For the past few weeks, local nurse practitioner Jeff Robbins has been in the ICU battling a severe case of COVID-19. Robbins was put on a ventilator to help him breathe.

Over the weekend, however, something his wife Dawnell referred to as "a true miracle" occurred. Robbins' condition improved, and he was taken off the ventilator. He is now breathing on his own again.

Photos sent to Robbins' family shows him sitting up on his own, and they say he is getting stronger each day.

Robbins' wife has been staying in contact with KTVB's Maggie O'Mara for the past several weeks, and says her husband is so touched by the support he has received from the community, and his patients.

She said Robbins can't wait to get well, get out of the hospital, hug his family, and take care of his patients again.

Robbins and his wife have been married for nearly 30 years. Together they have four children and have lived in Idaho for 26 years.

The Robbins family would like to thank the community for their support and kind words during this difficult time.