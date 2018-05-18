For one local couple, the summer was going to be much hotter than past years.

Dale and Peggy Bobbit knew their air conditioning system inside their southwest Spokane mobile home wasn’t going to get them through the hot summer ahead.

But after a recent move and ongoing health-issues, a new A/C unit was not in their budget. The couple figured they would have a much hotter summer than expected.

The local non-profit SNAP and Sturm heating and air conditioning was quick to act. The business gave the couple a new system, free of charge.

This is the second season that Sturm has provided and new A/C system to a family in need. The donations are part of Sturm’s "Heat from the Heart" campaign.

If you need assistance with air conditioning repairs this summer, you can contact SNAP.

