Grandmas for Gregg get ready for visit from Ben Gregg

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — In a few weeks, Ben Gregg will make a special stop at The Evergreen Fountains Senior to meet some dedicated fans: Grandmas for Gregg.

Gonzaga Sophomore Ben Gregg will be visiting the home on April 18. Gregg made quite an impression on the ladies of Evergreen Fountains' senior living, who formed a fan club to support the player and the rest of the Gonzaga basketball team.

"We just kind of decided, well let's form a fan club. I've never been in a fan club before," said member Ann Conklin."We thought it'd be kind of fun, especially for someone who was so cute and just seemed to be so enthusiastic about being on Gonzaga's team."

During every Gonzaga game, The "Grandmas for Gregg" cheer on Gregg and the rest of the Zags.

"This has been really fun to take our attention away from winter and aches and pains," Conklin said.

Around the city, the fan club's gained more and more attention. But getting the attention of Ben Gregg proved hard to beat.

"It's awesome. I had no idea but seeing that is really cool. Imma go out there and visit with them for a bit after the season ends," said Gonzaga player Ben Gregg.

Now with the season over – the time has come.

Ben's set to visit his fans at Evergreen Fountains later this month.

"It'll be a fun day. And we're excited because his real grandma and his aunt will be joining us as well," Conklin said.

Meeting Ben is something the grandmas say they never thought would happen. But with the Zags back in Spokane, The grandmas are counting down the days until they meet the Zag who inspired it all.

Ben Gregg is scheduled to be at the home on April 18.

