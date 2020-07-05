BOISE, Idaho — Like many veterinary clinics, Habitat Veterinary Hospital in Boise isn't allowing pet owners inside the building right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's all part of an ongoing social distancing effort to keep pet owners and veterinary staff members safe and healthy.

That means pets have to go through their vet visits without their humans present.

For a puppy getting its first shots, that could be a scary situation. But Habitat veterinarian Dr. Steven Baker used his musical talents to make one puppy feel right at home.

Baker serenaded Atta with a puppy version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" during her first visit.

In return, she thanked him with lots of kisses.

"The video is a sweet, feel-good moment that we want to share with the entire Boise community, providing a little sunshine during these dark times," Habitat said.

The adorable video was posted on YouTube. You can watch it below.

