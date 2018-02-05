YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. -- Promposals can be big affairs; some spend hundreds of dollars on the event. But it didn't take a lot of fanfare to convince a North Carolina teen to say "yes".

In a tweet that's gone viral, Rachel Newberry shared a video in which she asked her friend to the dance at Mountain Heritage High School in Burnsville last week. Her caption? "My prom date is better than yours."

The video began with the teen walking into an auditorium and being handed flower after flower. "You've Got a Friend in Me" played in the background.

Next, the curtains opened, and people were holding signs as he continued to collect flowers. Finally, Rachel comes out on stage and pops the question.

"Will you go to prom with me?" Rachel said, carrying another sign and flower.

"Yes!" he said. "Oh my God!"

According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, the teen's name was Ben Robinson. After the big reveal, the boy was overcome with emotion

"We're gonna dance all night; it's gonna be the best prom ever!" Rachel told him.

So far, the video have been viewed more than 5.5 million times, retweeted over 128,000 times and liked more than 383,000 times.

However, Ben's no stranger to the spotlight. He was homecoming king, according to the Citizen-Times.

"I did all this, just for you," Rachel explained to Ben.

"Oh my God!" he exclaimed again.

Besides retweets and likes, there were plenty of comments on Rachel's post.

"I'm literally crying. You're so sweet for this. My cousin has downs, and this made me so happy to see. Bless you for being so genuinely kind," one person said.

"It made my heart swell with such joy. I wish we all could have a true wonderful friend like that. It was so wonderful! Also to have all of her friends helping her make it so grand, too, it was a network of what true friendship is. I am so proud of those kids, such a rare find!" another person added.

The principal at Mountain Heritage agreed.

"I think it's a statement of the kinds of kids we have here," Kevin Huskins told the Citizen-Times. "The reality is these two have been friends since they were four years old. Just to see this moments happen was priceless."

My prom date is better than yours💁🏼‍♀️💗😍 pic.twitter.com/yyyp9qrjEV — Rachel Newberry (@RachelNewberry8) April 23, 2018

