SPOKANE, Wash. — Cottonballs, liquid latex and an impressive amount of water-based body paint and eyeshadow is all it took to transform KREM 2’s Brittany Bailey for Halloween.

Viewers voted on Bailey’s Halloween makeup and picked Greta the Gremlin. Spokane makeup artist Jennifer Imes spent more than one hour completing the look.

The entire makeup tutorial can be found below along with the tricks behind Imes’ favorite Halloween transformation. Photos of what Imes has finished can be found on her Facebook and Instagram pages. Her talents will also be on display this December at the Knitting Factory in Spokane at the Holiday RAW showcase.

Greta the Gremlin

Time: 1+ Hour

Supplies: Cotton balls, liquid latex, glue stick, water-based body paint, eyeshadow, fake eyelashes, green spray, makeup brushes

Makeup magic explained in the tutorial: Removing colored hairspray quickly, creating quick prosthetics, eyebrow blocking

The Alien

Time: 1-2 Hour (depending on the level of detail)

Supplies: White eyeliner, MAC water activated paints (green & black), makeup brushes

Glam Spider Eye

Time: 1 Hour

Supplies: Round cotton makeup swab, hot glue gun & glue, q-tips, black acrylic paint, glue stick, liquid latex, blow dryer, makeup brushes, foundation, fake blood, red & black cream makeup.

Makeup magic explained in the tutorial: Eyebrow blocking, using liquid latex, creating Halloween prosthetics, blending, creating homemade fake blood

Each scary makeover takes at least one hour. While the looks may cost you time, they should not cost you too much money.

The cosmetologist keeps each makeup tutorial budget-friendly.

“That’s where a lot of misconception comes from,” said Imes. “People don’t realize a good Halloween look is accessible to them.”

Imes suggests working with makeup you already own and heading to the Dollar Store for the rest. The only extra money she spends is liquid latex, which can be found online or in a store for less than $10. Imes uses the latex to create homemade prosthetics instead of buying masks or kits in the stores. Latex and a hot glue gun are among her go-to tools when creating out-of-this-world looks.

Makeup artist creates 31 days of Halloween

