Giving Tuesday 2022: Inland Northwest organizations to support

Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29, 2022. You can help local organizations by donating. Here are a few ideas

SPOKANE, Wash. — Giving Tuesday 2022 is here, and there are hundreds of organizations in the Spokane area that are worthy of your donation.

Giving Tuesday is a "global generosity movement," according to the organization. It encourages people to give money to charity after indulging in events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Here in the Inland Northwest, Innovia Foundation has compiled a list of organizations to support that you can search by keyword. Here are some of the local options.

Catholic Charities: This organization provides meals, counseling, and housing for those in need around Eastern Washington. You can donate on their website.

Naomi Community: Naomi Community is a homeless shelter for single mothers in Spokane. To donate goods or volunteer, the shelter encourages people to reach out.

Project Beauty Share: Project Beauty Share provides personal hygiene, cosmetics, and beauty products to non-profit organizations that serve women and families overcoming abuse.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Inland Northwest: This organization provides living spaces for families that have to travel for their children's medical needs, provides comfort to families and children in the hospital, and brings dental, medical, and other forms of care to underserved areas. You can give on their website.

Second Harvest: This organization is committed to providing free healthy food to anyone in need.

Spokane Youth Sports Association: This organization aims "to provide sports activities for all youth where everyone plays, develops skills, is taught good sportsmanship, and learns the value of being a team player.”

Vanessa Behan: The Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery provides safety for children facing abuse a source of support for desperate parents who need emergency care. You can donate on their website.

YWCA of the Inland Northwest: The YWCA "is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, standing up for social justice, helping families, and strengthening communities."

