Friends of Manito annual plant sale starts August 5

Customers must sign up for a shopping appointment online before coming to the sale.

SPOKANE, Wash — The Friends of Manito annual plant sale begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5 and runs through Sunday, August 9 at 3 p.m. by appointment only.

The sale will be at the Friends of Manito yard next to the parking lot east of the Gaiser Conservatory. Anyone looking to buy a plant can make an appointment on their website.

Shoppers can sign-up for half hour shopping times. Anyone walking by that wishes to shop will also be directed to their website.

The Friends of Manito are selling plants from $3 to $60, including five different kinds of roses.

The plant sale website lists specific cleaning and social distancing guidelines. There will only be five customers allowed in the yard at a time and no parties over two. Restrooms, break rooms, and surfaces like doorknobs, handrails, telephones and faucets are closed or removed, according to the website.

All volunteers and customers are required to wear face masks, according to the website.