CHICAGO -- The world's largest Starbucks is coming to Chicago in November, and we like it "a latte."

Starbucks announced they will open a Starbucks Reserve Roastery, located on North Michigan Avenue and Erie Street on Chicago's Magnificent Mile. This will be the company's third roastery location in the U.S. following Seattle and New York City.

“Having opened our first Starbucks store in Chicago nearly 30 years ago, our first outside of Seattle, this is a very special city for me. At the time, it was a true test for Starbucks because the Chicago customer is so savvy and discerning about their coffee,” said Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz in a press release. “Chicago is a city of neighborhoods, so we took our time to find an incredible space to match the unprecedented coffee experience our premium Roastery will offer. To be located on one of the best-known retail streets in the world is a proud moment for all of us and we can’t wait to bring Chicago and the world a coffee experience worthy of their most premier real estate.”

The new location will be four stories tall and 43,000 square feet in total. They will also offer multiple brewing methods, specialty Reserve beverages, mixology and fresh baking on-site through Italian baker Rocco Princi.

The location is set to open on Nov. 15.

