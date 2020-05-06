SPOKANE, Wash — The day you've been waiting for all year is here; National Donut Day.

And we've rounded up some local donut shops that are offering sweet sweet deals today. Support a local business and celebrate these fried dough confections all at once!

Shops are listed in alphabetical order.

Amy's Donuts:

All Amy's donut locations will be passing out FREE blueberry cakeholes to everyone that comes in. No purchase necessary for the giveaway.

You can find Amy's Donut's at 11519 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley.

Casual Friday Donuts:

Casual Friday Donuts is offering a box of a dozen of their most popular flavors for $25 today.

You can find Casual Friday Donuts at 3402 N. Division St. Spokane.

Donut Parade:

Donut Parade is offering $15 boxes of a dozen donuts all day. You can get up to two specialty donuts per box.

Donut Parade is also offering free delivery all day.

-Delivery address must be within 5 miles of Donut Parade

Min order of one Dozen per Delivery

Payment can be made via phone or upon delivery

Free Delivery from 7:00 am-noon

Limited to first 20 delivery request, all others will be subject

to driver and donut availability

Customers can also be entered in a drawing for free a donut coupon or dozen coupon with each in store purchase.

1 in every 15 coupons will be Free Dozen Coupons

One Drawing per purchase

Guaranteed Free Donut Coupon

Coupons cannot redeemed day of drawing





Donuts to Go:

Donuts To Go is offering $10 on a pre-packaged dozen donuts while supplies last.

Hello Sugar:

Hello Sugar is offering $6 dozens all day long.

Retro Donuts:

Retro Donuts is offering two free donuts with every purchase of a dozen donuts.

