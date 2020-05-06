SPOKANE, Wash — The day you've been waiting for all year is here; National Donut Day.
And we've rounded up some local donut shops that are offering sweet sweet deals today. Support a local business and celebrate these fried dough confections all at once!
Shops are listed in alphabetical order.
All Amy's donut locations will be passing out FREE blueberry cakeholes to everyone that comes in. No purchase necessary for the giveaway.
You can find Amy's Donut's at 11519 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley.
Casual Friday Donuts is offering a box of a dozen of their most popular flavors for $25 today.
You can find Casual Friday Donuts at 3402 N. Division St. Spokane.
Donut Parade is offering $15 boxes of a dozen donuts all day. You can get up to two specialty donuts per box.
Donut Parade is also offering free delivery all day.
- -Delivery address must be within 5 miles of Donut Parade
- Min order of one Dozen per Delivery
- Payment can be made via phone or upon delivery
- Free Delivery from 7:00 am-noon
- Limited to first 20 delivery request, all others will be subject
to driver and donut availability
Customers can also be entered in a drawing for free a donut coupon or dozen coupon with each in store purchase.
- 1 in every 15 coupons will be Free Dozen Coupons
- One Drawing per purchase
- Guaranteed Free Donut Coupon
- Coupons cannot redeemed day of drawing
Donuts To Go is offering $10 on a pre-packaged dozen donuts while supplies last.
Hello Sugar is offering $6 dozens all day long.
Retro Donuts is offering two free donuts with every purchase of a dozen donuts.
RELATED: Donut Parade donating profits to organizations helping Spokane businesses
RELATED: Couple return for a 2nd dunk at Dunkin' Donuts, this time with vows