Wandering Table in Spokane rebrands as Mediterranean restaurant, Baba

Baba Restaurant will serve Mediterranean influenced comfort food.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Wandering Table closed in early January and is set to reopen as a Mediterranean restaurant on Feb. 23.

Owner Adam Hegsted said he decided to close the restaurant because it simply didn't translate to takeout, something that's become necessary during the pandemic. While the Wandering Table will be missed, it's opened an opportunity for a new dining experience in Kendall Yards.

The new restaurant is called Baba. Their website describes itself as "a restaurant based on comfort food with a Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and Asian influence."

Baba is the latest addition to the Eat Good Group, owned by Hegsted who also owns several other restaurants around Spokane, including Incrediburger & Eggs, Gilded Unicorn, Republic Kitchen and Taphouse, Honey, Doughlicious Bakery and The Yards Bruncheon.

"What we want to do instead of having a dinner service like you did a Wandering Table, we wanted to have breakfast, lunch and dinner," Hegsted said. "Give us a little bit better opportunity to create a more sustainable business, that is, you know, it feels like the place to go every day and not just on special occasions and I think that will be a logical transition for things."

Hegsted said they're very excited to have people dining inside again. He said if you want to help a local restaurant order takeout or dine out.