Long Shadows Winery in Walla Walla named best tasting room in the country

Long Shadows Winery was named the “Best Wine Tasting Room in the Country” by USA Today’s Readers Choice Awards.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington is home to more than 1,000 wineries and now we can also say we’re home to the best one as well.

USA Today’s 10 Readers Choice Awards recently named Long Shadows Vintners as the best wine tasting room in America.

Hailing from France, Gilles Nicault is the Director of Winemaking for Long Shadows and has been since the tasting room opened in 2003.

“I came in 1994 to Washington State for the wine industry,” Nicault said. “And it was like 75 wineries in the entire state back in 1994. And now fast forward, we have more than a thousand wineries.

Created by Allen Shoup, the former CEO of Chateau Ste. Michelle, Long Shadows pairs some of the biggest names in the world of wine making along with Columbia Valley grapes to create their different varieties of wine.

“I think it's important for us to kind of share with our customers, people that's going to come here, to taste not only our wine but share what Washington state's all about if they don't know it yet,” Nicault said.

Aside from the wine, the tasting room itself is spectacular. Not only does the outdoor seating have stunning views of the rolling hills in the area, but the inside features Chihuly glass art from Dale Chihuly himself.

Long Shadows' Walla Walla tasting room is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 5 pm.

