Spokane Salvation Army offering free food for local families

The Spokane Salvation Army food bank is offering perishable and non-perishable food to families in need, from Monday to Friday, in Spokane and Stevens Counties.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Salvation Army's Food Bank is offering free food for local families in need.

According to the Salvation Army spokesperson, the food bank has a big amount of perishable and non-perishable food that needs to be handed to local families in need in Spokane and Stevens Counties.

The Salvation Army advises families if they are having to decide on whether to pay a utility bill or buy groceries, they should choose to pay their utility bill and go to the Salvation Army for their food needs.

The food distribution takes place Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but it would be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Day.

Volunteers are also needed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to help at the food bank sorting the food, stocking shelves and helping families with their food choices and packing their groceries.